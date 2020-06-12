We’re excited to announce that Amplitude was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Support Team of the Year category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®!

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Amplitude was recognized in the Support Team of the Year category.

Amplitude’s mission is to help our customers build better products. We do this by being the leader in product intelligence through our evolving platform of product analytics, data management, and behavioral targeting tools. This past year, we’ve seen how resonate our mission is as our customer base has increased in volume, industry, geographic region, and size.

On the Support end, in order to help our growing global customer base actualize this mission, we’ve doubled down on what we’ve always done well—being the trusted expert. We’ve doubled the size of our Support team and opened up an office in Singapore to account for the higher volume of users based all around the world. We’ve also launched in-product chat for select Enterprise customers for them to receive real-time support as they use our platform. Our Help Center has gone through a facelift with a new end-user interface to help with discoverability of best practices, tips, and guides for all of our main products and features. Lastly, we’ve continued to invest in our internal training efforts, especially as we launch new products and features such as Amplitude Engage.

We want to provide our customers—from individual users in small start-ups to distributed global teams at our largest enterprise customers—with the utmost confidence in working with any of our Support team members or online resources. We’ve made these changes to improve the customer experience all while maintaining our best-in-class Support customer satisfaction of 95.5% as determined by customer survey feedback from our Support tickets.

“The team’s performance has been great, with a ton of changes as well. You had to handle the 60% growth from 2018, hire more support reps, and open a new office in Singapore. The investment in customer training and making chat available within the product have all been successful ventures. Kudos for being successful with so many changes happening.”-Stevie Awards Judge

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.