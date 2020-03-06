Inessa Lurye is the VP of Product at Yesware, where she has led Yesware’s transition from planning around outputs to planning around outcomes. She has previously held product leadership roles at several mission-driven, venture funded startups. Inessa holds an MBA with Highest Distinction from the Harvard Business School, an MPP from the Kennedy School of Government and a BA from Swarthmore College. She believes that driving towards a North Star Metric creates organizational alignment and focus.