Jin is on Amplitude’s back-end engineering team, where he works on maintaining Amplitude’s query engine and prototyping new features. He graduated from MIT with an MS in Computer Science.
Best Practices
Tracking every event is expensive. But, you still need to collect data for product analytics. The solution? Dynamic behavior sampling.
Inside Amplitude
Here at Amplitude, we strive to reduce our customers’ time to insight. We are excited to build new features on top of the real-time layer to further t...
