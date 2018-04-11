Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Jin Hao Wan

Jin is on Amplitude’s back-end engineering team, where he works on maintaining Amplitude’s query engine and prototyping new features. He graduated from MIT with an MS in Computer Science.

Articles by Jin Hao Wan

Best Practices

Dynamic Behavioral Sampling

Tracking every event is expensive. But, you still need to collect data for product analytics. The solution? Dynamic behavior sampling.

Jin Hao Wan

Inside Amplitude

Distributed Real-time Data Store with Flexible Deduplication

Here at Amplitude, we strive to reduce our customers’ time to insight. We are excited to build new features on top of the real-time layer to further t...

Jin Hao Wan