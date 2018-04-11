Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Youngna Park

Youngna Park is the COO (and former Head of Product) at Tinybop, a Brooklyn-based creative studio designing award-winning educational apps for kids. At Tinybop, she oversees general management of the company, and has a hand in every aspect of the business from operations and strategy to team-building, and product management. Prior to Tinybop, she was a UX/Content Strategist at HUGE, and a digital producer at 20x200 and the Washington Post Newsweek Interactive. In 2011, she was the Producer on the viral dance film, Girl Walk // All Day.

Articles by Youngna Park

Best Practices

How to Build a Product Team from the Inside Out

When you grow from within, you get a set of highly experienced people helping the next generation.

Youngna Park