Youngna Park is the COO (and former Head of Product) at Tinybop, a Brooklyn-based creative studio designing award-winning educational apps for kids. At Tinybop, she oversees general management of the company, and has a hand in every aspect of the business from operations and strategy to team-building, and product management. Prior to Tinybop, she was a UX/Content Strategist at HUGE, and a digital producer at 20x200 and the Washington Post Newsweek Interactive. In 2011, she was the Producer on the viral dance film, Girl Walk // All Day.