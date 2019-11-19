Victoria Reardon, our Sales Development Manager, has worn many hats since joining the company three years ago. During her time at Amplitude, she has worked as an SDR as well as SMB Account Executive and Corporate Account Executive. Currently, she applies her expertise to lead our growing team of SDRs.

What originally drew you to Amplitude?

My journey is an interesting one because I've been here over three years. Before joining Amplitude, I came from a very structured sales company. What initially drew me to Amplitude was that it was a 40-person team with more opportunities to grow. It was super important to me that a company really meant it when they said that they believe in promoting from within and growing employees.

What is your favorite part of an ordinary day at Amplitude?

It’s hard because I’ve had so many fun experiences here. My favorite part so far is just being in my position now, back with the SDRs. It feels like things have come full circle. I am now the person giving them the same opportunities that other people at Amplitude gave me when we were 40 people.

Something that’s pleasantly surprised you since joining Amplitude?

When I first joined Amplitude, we had no onboarding or training. The way that employees got up to speed was you went and you sought help from the in-house expert of whatever you were trying to learn about. So I had coffee with Justin Bauer, Amplitude’s VP of Product, during his office hours where I’d ask him questions such as, “can you show me this feature?” and, “what the heck does this chart mean?”

I would also get coffee with members of our engineering and product team and try to bounce ideas such as, “what would get your attention in a cold email?”

What’s surprising to me is that even though we’ve quadrupled as a company since then, that way of life is still very much the same. It’s still a really big part of how I onboard our new class of SDRs.

Who would you like to call out on your team for going above and beyond?

First, Andrew Borst. He is one of our more senior SDRs. He has the biggest personality and the biggest heart. I like to joke with him that he speaks in motivational quotes, which is so critical to creating a positive team atmosphere. He lightens up the mood when it's stressful, like at the end of the quarter, and brings lighthearted and positive energy to our team.

On top of that, Andrew is also very conscious of giving back to the SDR team and is always actively experimenting, listening to SDR webinars, and sharpening his own skills of being an SDR. He’s also always proactive about sharing what he’s learned with the team, which I really appreciate as a manager.

My second call-out goes to Julia Baffoni. She is quite the firecracker! She joined Amplitude as her very first job out of college and has had an incredible impact on the business ever since. It’s been really exciting for me as a manager to see her grow and evolve into the SDR she is today.

My second call-out goes to Julia Baffoni. She is quite the firecracker! She joined Amplitude as her very first job out of college and has had an incredible impact on the business ever since. It's been really exciting for me as a manager to see her grow and evolve into the SDR she is today.

Julia has this incredible energy that she brings not only to her work as an SDR (she writes some really creative and thoughtful emails), but she also brings that energy to our team and let me tell you it's infectious. She has this wonderful but competitive spirit that makes life in the SDR pod a lot of fun. There's still so much that lies ahead for her in her career and I feel really lucky as a manager to be able to cheer her on!

Some other well-deserved shoutouts:

From our Texas Office: Daniel Haver, Ashleigh Richardson, Andres Acosta

Daniel Haver, Ashleigh Richardson, Andres Acosta From our SF Office: Ben Wensley, Kristina Cui, Maddy Hosick, Josh Lewis, Randall Fung, Maggie Peracchi

Ben Wensley, Kristina Cui, Maddy Hosick, Josh Lewis, Randall Fung, Maggie Peracchi From our EMEA offices: Tim Kok, Conor Digman, Neill Murray, Stan Lysenko, Marvin Janssen, Dave Sherry

What type of impact do you want to leave on the tech industry?

At Amplitude, I want to show everyone that regardless of their background, if you have ambition to succeed, you can do it.

For women in sales leadership, I hope to lead by example by having extra-conscious awareness, especially when it comes to hiring as well and investing in D&I.

If you could give Amplitude a book title, what would it be?

"How to Build a Rocket Ship while it's Flying." It embodies our culture of being a startup environment. Amplitude is collaborative, innovative, and fast-moving. We're moving 100 mph and growing like crazy. And, there's no sign of letting up: the market is calling for us to move full speed ahead and work out every element of our product.

Curious what it’s like to work at Amplitude? Ampliteers share their experience

Andrew Borst, Enterprise Business Development SDR

I was initially interested in Amplitude because of the fast growth and opportunities I saw. Almost immediately I knew I made the right decision to join because of the resiliency of this team and the sales culture. At Amplitude, there's just this can-do, positive attitude company-wide that is contagious and leads to a ton of collaboration, both on our immediate sales team but also on cross-functional teams like marketing and success.

Good work is really celebrated at Amplitude. Individual goals are attainable but it's never set up as a zero-sum game across the team. There's many instances that come to mind where working together is the best way to succeed and move up within the org.

The exposure to high level management, tenured folks, and mentorship opportunities are unique to this company. We’re at a size where we are flexible enough to get things done efficiently, yet small enough to have your impact be felt. It’s a fantastic time to join.

Julia Baffoni, SDR

The people truly make Amplitude an amazing place to work. When I first joined the SDR team, people went out of their way to get to know me personally and help me ramp quickly in the role. It has been such a blessing to be surrounded by so many highly motivated people who genuinely want to support one another in their personal and professional goals.