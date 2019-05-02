Keep it lean! Lean product management is e likely a practice you’re already aware of , but how do you accomplish this? The following books are all about keeping your product process tight, and getting the flow right to help your product team operate with more speed and flexibility.

The Lean Startup by Eric Ries

About the book:

Framing a startup as a “an organization dedicated to creating something new under conditions of extreme uncertainty,” the concepts in this book apply to a wide range of businesses from the smallest, scrappiest startups to Fortune 500 giants. Ries offers strategies for companies that are focused largely on utilizing human creativity to drive success.

Who should read this book:

Grab a copy of Ries’ book if you’re looking to leverage human ingenuity and innovation to produce results with minimal expenses. Learn to tap into the innovation within your team to create flexibility and adaptability, and gain the greatest value for your costs.

Why this is a top product management book:

As Jimmy Muldoon, Director of Insights at Red Badger, puts it, "The Lean Startup is all about starting small and working in sensible, incremental batches" as an "experimental approach into building products." A former chemist, Muldoon draws parallels between lab science research and lean product management in terms of the iterative learning that needs to happen before you fully invest resources into one product.

The Lean Product Playbook by Dan Olsen

About the book:

Olsen brings together his experience in product management, UX design, coding, analytics, and marketing to offer readers a simple-to-follow guide. Culminating insights from his work with clients such as Facebook, Hightail, Medallia, Epocrates, and Box, Olsen has useful lessons for everyone from executives to marketers, designers, and developers.

Who should read this book:

This book is geared towards anyone looking to learn about lean principles and how to apply them to their product team. With tactical steps and clearly defined methodology on how to implement lean product management for a variety of products, you’ll close Olsen’s book feeling equipped with the know-how to switch your team to fast, iterative learning.

Why this is a top product management book:

This new perspective on this topic helps bring fresh ideas into a concept that’s already considered a classic topic for PM books.

The Principles of Product Development Flow: Second Generation Lean Product Development by Donald G. Reinertsen

About the book:

Examining the next progression in practicing lean principles, this product management read focuses on reevaluating best practices for applying lean principles. Rather than advocating for a one-size-fits-all process, Reinertsen puts the product development flow first and highlights the importance of maintaining flexibility in your process to pivot and adjust when necessary.

Who should read this book:

If you are struggling with efficiency in your process and this is having an impact on product development and performance, taking control of queue management and making it a daily routine will help ensure that tasks and goals are managed properly. Reinertsen’s book will help you understand how to leverage lean product management principles in the ever-changing environment of product development.

Why this is a top product management book:

The Principles of Product Development Flow will teach you how to reduce the product development lifecycle and speed up the time to completion, as well as improve efficiency in developing these tasks.

The Lean Mindset: Ask the Right Questions by Mary Poppendieck & Tom Poppendieck

About the book:

This book will give you a behind-the-scenes tour of leading companies including Spotify, Pixar, and Intel by explaining how these businesses use research and case studies to drive success. You'll learn how to look at data to discover patterns that can help development lean principles as your grow your own product.

Who should read this book:

The Lean Mindset will give you real-world insights into different lean frameworks and mindsets that support success. Learn how to develop a mindset that values purpose, team productivity , customer satisfaction, and efficiency .

Why this is a top product management book:

This book goes beyond the “what” and “why” questions by examining how to develop good habits and approach situations with lean principles.

Lean UX: Designing Great Products with Agile Teams by Jeff Gothelf & Josh Seiden

About the book:

Lean UX highlights team agility as the core centering principle necessary for success in today's product management environment. Expanding on principles, tactics, and techniques from the first edition, Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden's next installment examines how user experience information can be applied by product development teams to continuously learn, adapt, and create success with every product iteration.

Who should read this book:

Seiden’s book will help you use insights to identify your most significant roadblocks, focus on outcomes that will create substantial solutions, and develop iterative experiments that help your product team isolate successes and key product learnings.

Why this is a top product management book:

While many product management books focus on product design and development, this book approaches the concept from a user experience angle to challenge you to think about product development from the customer’s point of view.