There are many great non-profits out there to choose from, but we quickly zeroed in on Watsi.

We want to announce an exciting campaign we’re running now through October 17: for every new customer who switches from Mixpanel, we’re donating half of the revenue from their first 6 months with us to Watsi.

Why Watsi?

There are many great nonprofits out there to choose from, but we quickly zeroed in on Watsi, which crowdfunds high-impact medical treatments for individuals. We’re all about transparency in giving our customers access to all of their data – and Watsi takes transparency the extra mile. 100% of all donations go directly to individuals in need of high-impact medical treatments – none of it goes to Watsi themselves, ever. They even publicly post a google doc of their finances. They’re a fellow YC-backed venture, to boot!

The specifics

For new, premium-level customers who switch to Amplitude from Mixpanel, we will slash their former Mixpanel bill by 75%, give them 4x the data volume, and donate half of the 1st 6 month’s revenue to Watsi.

Our goal is to raise $10,000 for Watsi by October 17 – join us!