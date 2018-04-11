Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
datamonster

Datamonster spends most of its time nom nomming data and fulfilling duties as a cultural icon and brand ambassador for Amplitude. Datamonster wants everyone to know that there’s a little data monster in all of us.

Inside Amplitude

Employee Spotlight: Paving the Road for a More Inclusive Future with Shivani Patel, Head of Corporate Sales and Account Management

An interview with Shivani Patel, who has played an instrumental role in our Diversity and Inclusion program here at Amplitude.

Perspectives

One Year After GDPR: Amplitude and User Privacy

Q&A with Amplitude CEO, Spenser Skates & VP of Professional Services, Shilpa Singh.

Best Practices

10 Tips for Instrumenting Amplitude

Ten instrumentation experts offer advice on integrating Amplitude into your product's workflow.

Inside Amplitude

Onboarding with the Amplitude Engineering Team: Q&A with Eric Wang

Eric Wang, a software engineer on our product engineering team, shares what it's like to onboard at Amplitude.

Inside Amplitude

Culture Spotlight: Building Inclusive Teams with Varun Sharma, Manager of Customer Success

Our first interview in a series on building diverse and inclusive teams.

Inside Amplitude

Meet the D1 Lacrosse Player Turned Customer Success Extraordinaire: Anastasia Fullerton

Meet Anastasia, a Strategic Customer Success Manager at Amplitude.

Inside Amplitude

Meet the First Sales Hire at Amplitude: Christine Yang

Learn how Christine, our first sales hire, made the transition from electrical engineering to sales.

Inside Amplitude

Meet the Ampliteer Defining What Sales Engineering Means at Amplitude: Nisha Dwivedi

Meet Nisha, the Sales Engineering team lead at Amplitude.

