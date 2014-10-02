A talk from CEO/co-founder Spenser Skates on the key data challenges that we face collecting data from hundreds of millions of devices

A couple months ago, our co-founder and CEO Spenser had the pleasure of giving a tech talk hosted by our good friends at KeepSafe. He went over some of the key data challenges that we face when we’re simultaneously collecting data from hundreds of millions of devices, including:

data getting mangled in transit

client sending the same data twice

device clocks being inaccurate

Check out the video and slides if you’re a data scientist facing similar problems – or if you’re just interested in how we clean up our customers’ user data!