We’re happy to announce that we raised $12,600 for Watsi during our Switch to Amplitude campaign last fall, passing our $10K goal. Watsi crowdfunds high-impact medical treatments for individual patients around the world. They focus on low-cost, high impact treatments that drastically improve a patient’s quality of life.

So which patients will get the $12,600, you ask? We’re letting you decide! Starting tomorrow, February 11, the next 630 people who sign up for an Amplitude account will get a $20 Watsi gift card. They can use this gift card to fund the patient of their choice. We hope you’ll join us!