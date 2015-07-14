Most companies aren’t going deep enough with their user data.

Most companies aren’t going deep enough with their user data.

Conversion rates, retention, and segmenting by installing cohort help you identify where your users are getting stuck or leaving, but aren’t very helpful in telling you what you should do instead.

In this session from Opticon 2015, our Cofounder & CEO Spenser Skates discusses how you can use behavior-based cohorting to maximize user engagement and retention. By grouping your users based on what actions they take, you’ll discover how you can improve your product to drive growth.

As with Facebook’s famous ‘7 friends in 10 days’, you can use behavioral cohort analysis to find the ‘a-ha’ moment or magic metric to focus your product around. We’ve included the slides from Spenser’s presentation here: