Yesterday, Amplitude was recognized as a Rising Star in the category of analytics in the cloud sector, as part of The Forbes 2016 Cloud 100. The first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 profiles the world’s top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution. In addition, one Rising Star company was chosen as a category stand-out in each of the twenty categories, including analytics; these companies are recognized as the most innovative and promising young companies of their respective categories. The Rising Stars were selected by a panel of judges representing leading public cloud companies, using qualitative and quantitative data submitted by nominees, along with publicly available third-party data sources. Says Byron Deeter, a leading cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners:

“Cloud computing is understood to be the future of the trillion-dollar software industry.” The Forbes Cloud 100: Rising Stars represent some of the most promising up-and-comers in each of their respective categories. As the cloud continues to revolutionize business, category-by-category, we are excited to highlight the potential of these Rising Stars.”

To view the full list, visit www.forbes.com/cloud100. The list will also appear in the October 4, 2016 issue of _Forbes _magazine.