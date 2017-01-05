We’re thrilled to announce that Amplitude co-founders Spenser Skates and Curtis Liu are included in the 2017 class of Forbes 30 Under 30: Enterprise Tech. Spenser Skates (left) and Curtis Liu (right) This list honors young innovators who are building technology to help other companies “scale and become profitable,” writes Forbes reporter Kathleen Chaykowski. Spenser and Curtis are part of an all-star class that includes peers from companies like Envoy, Zapier, Slack, and LinkedIn. The Enterprise Tech honorees were selected by three judges who are experts in enterprise technology: Douglas Leone, managing partner at Sequoia Capital; Jeff Lawson, cofounder and CEO at Twilio; and 2016 Under 30 alumna Maran Nelson, cofounder and CEO at Clara Labs. For more info, check out Amplitude’s Forbes profile.

