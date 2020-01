Chris Savage is the CEO and co-founder of Wistia, a video platform that helps businesses produce, share, and measure video. After graduating from Brown University with a degree in Art-Semiotics, Chris and his co-founder, Brendan Schwartz, started Wistia in Brendan’s living room in 2006. Wistia has since grown into a multi-million dollar business with over 90 employees and 300,000 customers.