Jonathan is one of the founding General Partners at Tribe Capital where he focuses on recognizing and amplifying early stage product-market fit by combining the best of modern data science and analytics with traditional venture capital. Prior to Tribe Capital, Jonathan was a Partner and SVP of Quantitative Investing and Data Science at Social Capital which he joined after spending several years at Facebook where he helped to form and lead the Data Science and Analytics organization. Jonathan holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics from Stanford.