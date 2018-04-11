Nisha Dwivedi
Nisha leads the Sales Engineering and Diversity teams at Amplitude. She graduated from the University of Michigan and has since learned to embrace warm weather, wine and hills.
Articles by Nisha Dwivedi
Inside Amplitude
Here’s what the diversity & inclusion team did over the last quarter to better support our hiring manager team across the company.
Nisha Dwivedi
Best Practices
To encourage retention, and ultimately growth, you not only need to how frequently users access your app but understand the depth of their use.
Nisha Dwivedi
Inside Amplitude
With 2016 coming to an end, the D&I team has spent some time thinking about how we can evolve in order to be even more effective and results-driven.
Nisha Dwivedi
Perspectives
To have a truly inclusive culture, the entire company has to buy in.
Nisha Dwivedi
Inside Amplitude
10 small differences that make a huge impact to making everyone feel included.
Nisha Dwivedi
Inside Amplitude
The D&I team doesn’t have to put in large-scale, expensive diversity initiatives or recruiting strategies in place in order to move the needle.
Nisha Dwivedi
Perspectives
We’re aware we have a lot to improve upon as a company and that the path toward a more inclusive workplace may not always be clear.
Nisha Dwivedi
