Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Nisha Dwivedi

Nisha leads the Sales Engineering and Diversity teams at Amplitude. She graduated from the University of Michigan and has since learned to embrace warm weather, wine and hills.

Articles by Nisha Dwivedi

Inside Amplitude

Improving Diversity in our Recruiting Pipeline

Here’s what the diversity & inclusion team did over the last quarter to better support our hiring manager team across the company.

Nisha Dwivedi

Best Practices

Who Are Your Active Users? Strategies for User Analysis

To encourage retention, and ultimately growth, you not only need to how frequently users access your app but understand the depth of their use.

Nisha Dwivedi

Inside Amplitude

Refocusing Diversity & Inclusion at Amplitude

With 2016 coming to an end, the D&I team has spent some time thinking about how we can evolve in order to be even more effective and results-driven.

Nisha Dwivedi

Perspectives

Our Takeaways from Tech Inclusion 2016

To have a truly inclusive culture, the entire company has to buy in.

Nisha Dwivedi

Inside Amplitude

Microinclusions: Daily Acts of Inclusion That Make a Difference

10 small differences that make a huge impact to making everyone feel included.

Nisha Dwivedi

Inside Amplitude

Holding Every Person Accountable for Workplace Inclusion

The D&I team doesn’t have to put in large-scale, expensive diversity initiatives or recruiting strategies in place in order to move the needle.

Nisha Dwivedi

Perspectives

We’re Getting a Head Start on Diversity

We’re aware we have a lot to improve upon as a company and that the path toward a more inclusive workplace may not always be clear.

Nisha Dwivedi