Oleg Yakubenkov is the CEO of GoPractice. Oleg is a seasoned product manager and data analyst with experience in building and growing things at scale. Oleg worked on MSQRD (over 80 million downloads, acquired by Facebook), Dialogflow (acquired by Google), Workplace by Facebook (reached 2 million paid users in less than 2.5 years), King of Thieves (mobile game with over 60 million players, Apple Editor’s Choice), and CATS (best game of 2017 by Google Play, over 100 million players). He is the creator of Simulator, a unique interactive course that teaches how to use data to build and grow products.