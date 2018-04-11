Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma is the Head of Strategic Customer Success at Amplitude, where he is responsible for customer success and product operations for enterprise clients.

Articles by Varun Sharma

Best Practices

7 Steps to Measuring the Success of a Feature

Brainstorm, prioritize, and measure which tests have the biggest impact on your core metrics.

Varun Sharma

Best Practices

Three Steps to Increase your Conversion Rate Using Funnels

We’re addressing the shortcomings of standard funnel charts so that you can actually identify ways to improve your funnel conversion rates.

Varun Sharma