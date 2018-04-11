Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma is the Head of Strategic Customer Success at Amplitude, where he is responsible for customer success and product operations for enterprise clients.
Articles by Varun Sharma
Best Practices
Brainstorm, prioritize, and measure which tests have the biggest impact on your core metrics.
Varun Sharma
Best Practices
We’re addressing the shortcomings of standard funnel charts so that you can actually identify ways to improve your funnel conversion rates.
Varun Sharma
