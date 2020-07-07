Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
William Pentney

William Pentney is a staff software engineer at Amplitude. He focuses on providing insightful, efficient, and inclusive machine learning solutions for business analytics.

Articles by William Pentney

Perspectives

A Pledge to Increase Fairness in Amplitude’s Machine Learning Systems

Ensuring fairness in machine learning is important but not straightforward. At Amplitude, we are investing in solutions to address different conceptio...

William Pentney