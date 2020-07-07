William Pentney
William Pentney is a staff software engineer at Amplitude. He focuses on providing insightful, efficient, and inclusive machine learning solutions for business analytics.
Articles by William Pentney
Perspectives
Ensuring fairness in machine learning is important but not straightforward. At Amplitude, we are investing in solutions to address different conceptio...
William Pentney
