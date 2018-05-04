Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Engineering

Engineering

Using DynamoDB for Dynamic Configuration

When it comes to coding, who doesn't love reliability and flexibility? Here's how we use dynamic configuration to improve performance without extra op...

Kevin Wu

Engineering

How to Build Product-Oriented Engineering Teams

Engineers, this is how your team can get better at influencing product.

Ryan Ashcraft

Engineering

A 5 Step Guide to Sustainable Analytics Instrumentation

Data instrumentation is critical for long-term analytics success, yet it's so often overlooked.

Jessica Chiu

Engineering

Engineer for a Summer: 3 Learnings From My Internship with Amplitude

Amplitude interns learn by doing. Engineering intern Anton Cao reflects on his top three learnings after building an end-to-end user feature in three ...

Anton Cao

Engineering

Onboarding with the Amplitude Engineering Team: Q&A with Eric Wang

Eric Wang, a software engineer on our product engineering team, shares what it's like to onboard at Amplitude.

datamonster

Engineering

Dynamic Behavioral Sampling

Tracking every event is expensive. But, you still need to collect data for product analytics. The solution? Dynamic behavior sampling.

Jin Hao Wan

Engineering

Reducing costs with AZ-awareness

You need data for product analytics, but data transfer costs can quickly add up as you grow. So, we developed a solution that can transfer high volume...

Leo Zhang

Engineering

Introducing react-amplitude

At Amplitude, we log app analytics with custom Redux middleware. It's a great system with one big drawback: prop plumbing. Here's what happened when I...

Ryan Ashcraft