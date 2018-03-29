Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Inspiration

The UX of Data

Growth designer Lex Roman gives advice on how your cross-functional team should talk about data.

Lex Roman

Inspiration

The Attention Game: What it is and How to Play it

Increase user engagement by finding ways to keep users in your product longer. Here's how to play the Attention Game.

Victoria Rainbolt

Inspiration

How to Analyze the Health of Your App’s Product-Market Fit Through Growth Accounting

Jonathan Hsu, Co-founder and General Partner at Tribe Capital, explains the growth accounting framework and how it can empower product team decision-m...

Jonathan Hsu

Inspiration

Who’s Speaking at Amplify 2019?

Amplify 2019 is coming up quickly and we're proud to host the leading authorities on product and growth. Here are this year’s speakers.

Archana Madhavan

Inspiration

Feature-less Roadmap: The Balance Between Delivering Concrete Features vs. Planning with High-level Themes

You shouldn't treat product roadmaps as to-do lists. Themes are a better way to stay aligned with your bigger picture product vision.

Victoria Fitoussi

Inspiration

Making the Leap to Embedded Product Analytics

How do the worlds of traditional, siloed analytics and embedded product analytics differ? Amplitude's Rachel Herrera reflects on what she's learned on...

Rachel Herrera

Inspiration

Measuring to Control vs. Measuring to Learn and Improve

Teams that are worried about measurement dysfunction will have a hard time establishing the safety necessary to learn, and learn about how they learn.

John Cutler

Inspiration

Top 7 UX Podcasts to Inspire Product Design

Drive customer delight with your product design. Get inspired by these podcasts hosted by design experts.

Cara Harshman

Inspiration

Product Teams Need More Than Traditional Analytics

Product analytics and traditional analytics are not interchangeable—especially for product companies. Ruben Ugarte, Founder of Practico Analytics, len...

Tai Rattigan