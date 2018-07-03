Meet the Ampliteers
Engineer for a Summer: 3 Learnings From My Internship with Amplitude
Amplitude interns learn by doing. Engineering intern Anton Cao reflects on his top three learnings after building an end-to-end user feature in three ...
Meet Anastasia, a Strategic Customer Success Manager at Amplitude.
Learn how Christine, our first sales hire, made the transition from electrical engineering to sales.
Meet Nisha, the Sales Engineering team lead at Amplitude.
