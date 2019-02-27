Today we’re releasing the Product Analytics Playbook: Mastering Engagement. Dive in to learn how to create a successful engagement strategy that helps users get to their aha moment and beyond.

Today, the long-awaited second Product Analytics Playbook: Mastering Engagement is here! Over 27,000 words on how to best engage with your customers—current, new, and future. No matter where they are in the engagement loop, you have a unique opportunity to continuously provide them value and remind them how your product can help make their lives easier. Over 20,000 people downloaded our first analytics playbook: Mastering Retention and we’ve been thrilled to hear how it’s helping your teams.

Improve your engagement strategy

Did you know the average app loses almost its entire user base in just three months? Sad, but true. Most products miss the mark on delivering real value to new users early on. If those users don’t ﬁnd meaningful value early, they’ll be gone before you have a chance to win them back. That’s why having a strategy for user engagement is so critical.

We wrote ‘Mastering Engagement’ to help you develop this crucial user engagement strategy with Amplitude. The best practices, frameworks, examples, and research in the book are designed to help you and your team break down the complexities of measuring, executing and improving user engagement.

In Mastering Engagement, you’ll learn how to:

Apply the ladder of engagement model to your business to activate new users

Design an engagement loop that continuously delivers value beyond the aha moment

Discover how to make your existing (and future) users stick

Build on top of Amplitude with a full engagement software stack

Learn from industry experts

Inside you’ll find inspiration from Postmates and Blue Apron on how they used Amplitude + Optimizely + Braze to design high-converting engagement campaigns. You’ll also learn from thought leaders like Josh Elman, former product lead at Twitter, Nir Eyal, author of Hooked and Brian Balfour, Founder/CEO at Reforge on how they develop successful engagement strategies.

Let us know what you think of the playbook

We're excited to find out how Mastering Engagement will help your team improve your product.