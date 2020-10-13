Send the right message to the right user at the right time, understand Amplitude adoption at your organization and more. Here are our latest product updates.

New in Behavioral Targeting

Predictive Cohorts

Available to Growth and Enterprise customers who purchased the Engage add-on.

Sending the right message to the right user at the right time is a shared goal for all marketers, but it’s not common practice. That’s because effective personalization, like Netflix or Spotify recommendations, requires machine learning systems that are prohibitively expensive. Until now.

Predictive Cohorts by Amplitude employs machine learning to target users based on future behaviors, not past behaviors. This is a monumental shift in how you build audiences and find the right users to target. Simply select a target behavior or outcome like activation, retention, or LTV, and Predictive Cohorts will group users based on their likelihood to achieve it. Next, you can further analyze the group in Amplitude to understand their preferences, and send them a personalized experience through Amplitude Engage partners including Braze, Facebook, and LaunchDarkly.

Learn more about Predictive Cohorts, and how to personalize your customer experiences here.

New In Analytics

Cohort Populations Over Time

Currently in beta, available to customers on the Scholarship, Growth, and Enterprise plans.

Amplitude’s Cohort Populations Over Time chart shows how the size of your behavioral cohorts has changed over the last 30 days. This allows you to measure growth of complex adoption metrics, or users reaching multi-step target outcomes, like users who signed up for a premium plan, and also completed their first three workout classes. Cohort Populations Over Time can be accessed from any cohort’s detail page, accessed through the cohorts panel on the side bar shown below. Visit our help doc here for more details.

Hold Multiple Properties Constant in Funnel Analysis

Available to all Amplitude customers.

In Amplitude’s Funnel Analysis, holding a property constant requires users or accounts to maintain a property value throughout each funnel step in order to convert. For example, holding constant Session ID will measure funnel conversions that occur within the same session, and holding constant Cart ID will measure checkout conversions from the same shopping cart.

Now, you can hold multiple property values constant within funnels, which overcomes a previous limitation of the feature. So you can measure things like the checkout conversion rate for specific products within single sessions. You can hold properties constant using the filters on the bottom module of funnels (shown below), and learn more by visiting our funnels documentation here.

New in Collaboration

New in Usage Reports

Available to customers on the Scholarship, Growth, and Enterprise plans.

Amplitude’s usage reports give admins a central place to understand usage and adoption of Amplitude at your organization. Through a combination of Amplitude analysis and qualitative customer research, we found several opportunities for improvement, and reimagined the experience.

New charts in Usage Reports provide deeper analysis on where your company’s analytics practice is strongest, as well as opportunities to further maximize the value your organization gets from Amplitude.

For example, weekly learning users measures the breadth of Amplitude engagement in your organization: it’s the count of Amplitude users who shared a learning with at least two teammates in the previous seven days. Broadcasted learnings, by contrast, measures depth: it’s based on a count of charts, dashboards, and notebooks consumed by two or more people in a seven-day period.

Access usage reports through the Usage Reports tab in Settings shown below, and learn more about the new metrics in our documentation here.

Dashboard: Save Tables to Dashboard

Available on all Amplitude plans.

Amplitude dashboards now support table views associated with the original chart. This is available for event segmentation, funnel analysis, retention, and user composition charts saved to an existing dashboard, and can be accessed through the display option button shown below.

New in Data Management

Available on all Amplitude plans.

A major release to Amplitude’s backend Node.js SDK has been published to help debug issues, as well as provide the following features out of the box:

By default, events are batched into the same payload to reduce the number of network calls. A series of retry mechanisms are triggered when a payload fails to send (due to network issues, throttling, etc.), with a focus on correct order and ensuring unthrottled devices/users are not affected. Stronger typing of responses from the HTTP API to better inform/debug instrumentation issues. Optioning and modules to allow easy customization of all of the above.

Access the Node.js SDK on Github here.

Japanese Localization

Available on all Amplitude plans.

Amplitude will start localizing our app to better serve our global customer base, and begins with Japanese localization on our core navigation string. This lays the foundation for localizing Amplitude for more regions in the future.