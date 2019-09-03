Join us in San Francisco this October 8th, 2019, for a product conference unlike any other.

It’s already September and Amplify is right around the corner (seriously, where did the time go?). With speakers from Zoom, Pinterest, Lightspeed Ventures (and more!) confirmed, we are on the edge of our seats for this year’s conference and you should be too.

Amplify, hosted by Amplitude, is unlike any other product conference you'll find. We strive to bring the world's most passionate and influential product experts under one roof. This year's event will take place on October 8th at the Masonic—a historic venue located in Nob Hill, San Francisco.

If you need more reasons to be excited about Amplify, we put together this list of highlights to look forward to this October.

Product experts will enjoy a full day of discussions with a number of opportunities to collaborate.

1. Spend a full day with 1,200 of your closest product friends.

Amplify is what your team's best offsite ever would be like…if your product team had 1,200 people in it. Think about Amplify as your free pass to spend 24 hours completely nerding out over the good stuff like user experience, product development, and user feedback loops, and be surrounded by other people who are excited to do the exact same thing.





The world-class speakers at Amplify are certainly a highlight to look forward to.

2. Learn from the masters of product-led growth themselves.

For one day, turn off Twitter, pause your favorite PM podcasts, and close your latest product-related book to learn from the experts themselves. Our speaker line-up this year brings world-class product leaders to the stage. We are delighted to host so many incredible speakers including:

Eric Yuan , Founder and CEO of Zoom

, Founder and CEO of Zoom Merci Grace , Partner at Lightspeed Ventures and former Director of Product at Slack

, Partner at Lightspeed Ventures and former Director of Product at Slack James Buckhouse , Founder of Sequoia Design Lab

, Founder of Sequoia Design Lab Lisa Sullivan-Cross , Head of Growth Marketing at Pinterest

, Head of Growth Marketing at Pinterest See more speakers here!

Get insights from marketing experts on how to grow your product faster and more sustainably.

3. Get advice on how to bridge the gap between product and marketing.

To create a high-impact and fast-growth product, actually building the product is only one part of the puzzle. You also need to get your product in front of the right people.

Marketing is one of your best bets for reaching your target users efficiently and accurately. Product teams that are able to work in sync with marketing teams are in the best position to drive successful outcomes when it comes to converting new users, launching features, and promoting campaigns.

While at Amplify this year, you’ll get advice from marketing experts including Lisa Sullivan-Cross, Head of Growth Marketing at Pinterest and former Head of Growth at Pandora, as well as Marcelo Pascoa, Global Head of Brand Marketing at Burger King Corporation.

You’ll find people who love product as much as you do to share your latest ideas with.

4. Experience the passion of an entire product community coming together.

Amplify attracts the truly passionate and you’ll be hard-pressed to find another event with as many people who care deeply about building and growing digital products.

As you mingle before, after, and in-between speaker presentations, you'll have the opportunity to network with professionals from some of today's leading companies like Airbnb, Google, Amazon, and Stripe. Ask questions, get inspired, and share your latest ideas with people who love product as much as you do.





There will be food, but more importantly, there will be coffee.

5. Enjoy our new venues: the Masonic and Grace Cathedral.

We’re holding this year’s conference at the Masonic—a new venue for us. After the talks, we’ll head across the street to the Grace Cathedral for a reception.

Fun fact: Grace Cathedral hasn’t been used as a venue for a company event in two decades.

Get ready to be inspired.

Dedicate an entire day to learning

They say that you are the average of the five people you interact most with. If that’s true, it’s a good idea to spend as much time as possible with people who are as smart or, ideally, even smarter than you are.

Amplify is the conference for the experts, for the deep thinkers, for the product nerds hungry to learn. In just one day, you'll expand your micro tech bubble beyond what you might otherwise achieve in a full year. The diverse perspectives you'll encounter will challenge you to look at problems from new light in the context of building, launching, and growing products.

Best of all, Amplify has something for anyone involved in product. If you’re a marketer, come learn how companies like Burger King used a digital app to launch a genius marketing campaign. If you’re an engineer, find out how you can use analytics such as user data to build with empathy.

If you haven’t signed up yet, you can learn more about our event and register here. We hope to see you in October!