Amplitude Product Intelligence
Amplitude is more than just analytics, it's Product Intelligence that helps you grow. Learn how our platform's powerful combination of Product Analytics, Customer Data Governance, and Behavioral Targeting can help you grow.
Experiment & rapidly learn
Interpret results instantly from any experiment within the context of your complete customer journey. Assess the downstream impact on retention, engagement, and key cohorts.
Amplify winning feature & campaign ideas
Leverage complex behavioral cohorts built in Amplitude to drive targeted campaigns in marketing automation and personalization tools. Double down on features that will most improve customer engagement.
Broadcast impact to generate new hypotheses
Share insights and analyses automatically when new releases are detected. Create a permanent timeline of impact from past releases for your team so they know what’s working.
Put Amplitude’s Product Intelligence platform to work for your product
Track
Democratize access to product data and metrics with easy-to-use and collaborative analytics.
Understand
Utilize behavioral reporting to see how users interact with your product.
Accelerate
Get instant, meaningful insights into what is and isn't working with a real-time platform.
Grow
Improve critical metrics like conversion and retention to drive revenue and impact for your company.
Request a demo
FREE version of Amplitude. Upgrade with our plans as you grow.