If you are product nerds like us and hold learning sacred above all else, we are putting together an event just for you: Amplify 2018—the product conference hosted by Amplitude. This is not your typical conference. We aim to be the most prestigious and influential gathering of product managers in the world. Save the date: Oct 9th at SVN West, the historic Fillmore West rock and roll concert hall in San Francisco.

It is our mission to make October 9th, 2018 a day that you will look back on as a turning point in your relationship with the craft of product management and digital business strategy. We hope that it will also be an inflection point in your leadership potential.

Here’s what you can look forward to at Amplify 2018:

Incredible teachers who have built and grown the products you use everyday: Netflix, Uber, Salesforce, Pinterest, Atlassian and more

Learn from the best. Learn from the gurus who are shaping the very meaning of product for our world. There is a lot of noise and contradictory opinions online about what product managers need to be good at. ”I am still learning” - Michaelangelo, at age 87It’s a job that you can’t go to school to learn. It’s a job that attracts people from very different backgrounds. It’s a job where you have tremendous influence on your company’s future often without any direct reports. The only way to learn and grow is to hear from successful product leaders who have walked your path. Leaders like

Practical learning and strategic thinking to uplevel yourself

They say culture eats strategy for breakfast. Great product managers are servant leaders in every possible way. October 9th, 2018: a day you’ll look back on as a turning point in your relationship with the craft of product management.Not only do they make good decisions, they empower their teams to do the same. Not only do they achieve growth metrics, they improve the processes and organization of their team to keep innovating. To help you get a complete understanding of the modern PM’s toolkit, we have 2 different tracks that you can self select into:

Launch : How to work with designers, engineers and customers to prototype and launch products that can capture the world’s imagination. Ideal for PMs, UX leaders and Application engineers working on new products that need to hone product market fit.

Best practices from the Reforge team on user growth and retention. Ideal for PMs, Analysts and Marketers working on mature products that need to develop systematic growth engines. Meet the speakers in the Grow track.

Inspiration from leading thinkers on consumer psychology and business decision making

They say that all new innovation today comes from cross-pollinating ideas across different specialities. To unlock your thinking on consumer behavior and business growth, we are bringing you thought leaders like Dan Ariely, the author of the best selling book on behavioral economics, Predictably Irrational. More speakers to be announced!

Passionate PMs and product leaders from across industries and business models: Media, Ecommerce, Finance and more from all over the world

Step out of your local tech bubble to meet PMs from other industries innovating in business models you have never thought about.

Exposure to the modern product stack: Amplitude and the 3rd generation digital business ecosystem that’s enabling product-led companies to grow faster than ever

Last but not the least, we are bringing together the ecosystem of software leaders that are becoming the new normal at fast growing companies. We call them the modern product stack and they can transform your ability to drive results as a product leader.

We hope that you are as excited as us to come experience Amplify 2018. See you there!