Aditya Vempaty
As the former head of marketing at Amplitude, I had the privilege of hiring and leading a fantastic team of marketers, designers, and content folks to build a marketing engine that resulted in increasing revenues by 400% in 15 months.
As the former head of marketing at Amplitude, I had the privilege of hiring and leading a fantastic team of marketers, designers, and content folks to build a marketing engine that resulted in increasing revenues by 400% in 15 months.
Articles by Aditya Vempaty
Perspectives
Maybe the greatest things about iOS—the opening up of the iPhone ecosystem and the increasing intelligence of its virtual assistant, Siri.
Aditya Vempaty
Perspectives
To understand the value of the different customers you’re bringing in, you need to look at your app install and uninstall metrics in the context of us...
Aditya Vempaty
Perspectives
What we found suggests that iOS 10 will probably, barring serious technical glitches, be adopted by users faster than any update since iOS 7.
Aditya Vempaty
Best Practices
IFTTT and Zapier can help turn any manual nightmare into an automated dream.
Aditya Vempaty
Perspectives
Instant Apps allow you to focus on what matters more: delivering a flawless mobile experience to your users.
Aditya Vempaty
Best Practices
Written by entrepreneurs, data scientists, growth marketers and venture capitalists, each one offers unique insight into the process of using data to ...
Aditya Vempaty
Perspectives
Every time Tinder facilitates a successful match and that match leads to a meaningful relationship, they lose two customers.
Aditya Vempaty
Best Practices
Here's hoping the Pied Piper team reads our post before it's too late. :)
Aditya Vempaty
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.