User behavior analytics helps you:
- Leverage user insights to improve your product and meet business goals: increase engagement, prevent churn, and drive revenue
- Understand not just what your users are doing, but why they’re doing it
- Answer complex behavioral questions with just a few clicks — no SQL required
What is behavioral analytics, and why do you need it?
Behavioral analytics is a type of analytics that provides information about how users behave inside mobile applications or websites. It goes beyond basic metrics like daily active users or pageviews, revealing how engagement with different features can lead to retention, conversion, and revenue.
A deep understanding of user behavior is necessary to move all of your core metrics, whether it’s retention, lifetime value, conversion rate, or revenue. Other analytics platforms only give you surface-level metrics: they show you what is happening in your product, but they can’t tell you why.
You need to understand why your users do what they do, so that you can improve your product to meet your business goals.
Amplitude has made it possible for anyone to answer complex behavioral questions with just a few clicks. These questions would previously have required data scientists, custom queries, and hours to days to answer, but now are accessible to anyone who can use a mouse.