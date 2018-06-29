The most accurate web and mobile user behavior analysis

Today, users access your product in different ways: they may visit your website first and later download your mobile app, or they might explore products on your mobile website and then make a purchase on their desktop computer a few days later. They also use your app on different devices, from their smartphone, to tablet, to laptop.

Behavioral analytics software that allows you to track user activity across platforms and devices is critical for an accurate view of your user behavior.

“Amplitude has made us smarter about understanding our users.”

- Trenton Huey, Head of Analytics, Life360

You don’t want to double-count a user who uses you on both their iPhone and their iPad, and you want to be able to tie together actions that users have taken across their devices or platforms. Other user analytics platforms fall short in identifying unique users, but Amplitude gives you the most accurate picture possible.

Amplitude provides event-based analytics that measure the actions users take within your product. An event is any distinct action a user can perform (like sending a message or purchasing an item), or any activity associated with a user (for example, receiving a push notification).

We make user tracking easy — you can use our iOS, Android, or Javascript SDKs, or send server-side events via our API.

Anything you can think to track, you can send to Amplitude. Our data model is user-centric, so all events are tied to a user and you can see an individual’s entire activity history.