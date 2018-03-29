Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Best Practices

Introducing The North Star Playbook

Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...

Archana Madhavan

Best Practices

Best Practices

Introducing The North Star Playbook

Today we’re releasing The North Star Playbook, the guide to defining your product’s North Star. Dive in to learn how this data-informed framework can ...

Archana Madhavan

Best Practices

Practicing Growth Design

Designers, grow your career with data. Lex Roman shares the essential growth design tools and skills to master.

Lex Roman

Best Practices

The Attention Game: What it is and How to Play it

Increase user engagement by finding ways to keep users in your product longer. Here's how to play the Attention Game.

Victoria Rainbolt

Best Practices

The UX of Data

Growth designer Lex Roman gives advice on how your cross-functional team should talk about data.

Lex Roman

Best Practices

Writing Engaging Customer Surveys That Get Responses

5 actionable ways to optimize surveys for high-quality user feedback.

Sarah Chambers

Best Practices

Correlation vs Causation: Understand the Difference for Your Product

While causation and correlation can exist at the same time, correlation doesn't mean causation.

Archana Madhavan

Best Practices

Feature-less Roadmap: The Balance Between Delivering Concrete Features vs. Planning with High-level Themes

You shouldn't treat product roadmaps as to-do lists. Themes are a better way to stay aligned with your bigger picture product vision.

Victoria Fitoussi

Best Practices

Making the Leap to Embedded Product Analytics

How do the worlds of traditional, siloed analytics and embedded product analytics differ? Amplitude's Rachel Herrera reflects on what she's learned on...

Rachel Herrera

Best Practices

Measuring to Control vs. Measuring to Learn and Improve

Teams that are worried about measurement dysfunction will have a hard time establishing the safety necessary to learn, and learn about how they learn.

John Cutler