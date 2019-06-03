Benjamin Brandall
Benjamin Brandall is Head of Marketing at Chameleon. When not obsessing over SaaS, he’s probably programming silly bots in Ruby.
Benjamin Brandall is Head of Marketing at Chameleon. When not obsessing over SaaS, he’s probably programming silly bots in Ruby.
Articles by Benjamin Brandall
Best Practices
Grow your product with better adoption. Benjamin Brandall, Head of Marketing at Chameleon, explains how to use data to improve onboarding and retentio...
Benjamin Brandall
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.