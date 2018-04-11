Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Justin Bauer

Justin Bauer is the Head of Product at Amplitude, where he strives to make it easy for companies to make better decisions from their data. He’s a 2x entrepreneur as well as an alumnus of McKinsey, Stanford GSB and Carleton College.

We’re Evolving Our Product’s North Star Metric. Here’s Why.

A brief history of Amplitude's north star metric and the changes we've made to continue its evolution.

How to Organize Your Product Team Around Your North Star

Organizing a product team is hard but having a north star makes it easier.

Good Product Team/Bad Product Team

Good product teams are customer obsessed, understand the value of focus, and know that the product is always evolving.

How to Thrive in the Product-Led Era

This is the first post in our Product Innovator Series exploring what it takes for businesses to survive and thrive in the product-led era.

Launching Four New Product Offerings 🎉

We identified for of the hardest challenges in product analytics and set about defining the product strategy and execution plan to solve them.

How Great Product Companies are Transforming their Product Analytics Stack

Join the likes of Disney, Booking.com, Hubspot, Twitter, YP, Microsoft and others who have invested in building out their product analytics stack.

Release Notes: March 2017

Here's what's new in Amplitude as of March 2017.

Why a Mixpanel Power User Left to Join Amplitude

I’m excited to play a pivotal role in making sure that pain no longer exists in the world of product analytics.

