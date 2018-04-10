Nate Franklin
Nate Franklin is the principal product marketer at Amplitude. As a former product manager and self-declared product nerd, he’s often asking, “ok, so what is our goal?”
Nate Franklin is the principal product marketer at Amplitude. As a former product manager and self-declared product nerd, he’s often asking, “ok, so what is our goal?”
Articles by Nate Franklin
Best Practices
Large-scale enterprises and those with advanced data teams have specialized product analytics needs. But neither an in-house system nor a third-party ...
Nate Franklin
Give your email, get a weekly round-up of articles about building better products.