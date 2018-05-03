Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Categories
How I PM: Rachel Kaplan, Product Manager at Coinbase

Rachel Kaplan, PM at Coinbase, is passionate about building an open financial system that users love. This is how she product manages.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

How I PM: Abbie Kouzmanoff, Product Manager at Amplitude

How do you use data to build a better product? How do you make teams "click"? Our product manager, Abbie Kouzmanoff, shares how she PMs.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

Fueled's Jessica Wagner on Intersecting Product and Growth with Data

Product management expert Jessica Wagner explains why long-term product success is the result of cross-functional teamwork—and a deep understanding of...

Tai Rattigan

How I PM

How I PM: Charlie Huang, Product Manager from WeWork, Spotify

What makes a product team "click"? How do you make time for strategy? Charlie Huang, Senior Product Manager at WeWork, shares his advice.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

How I PM: Andrew Wynn, Product Manager at Looker and formerly Instacart

Andrew Wynn has led product teams at Instacart and Looker. This is how he product manages.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

How I PM: David Berman, Product Manager at Amino Apps

David is a product manager at Amino, a mobile community for whatever you're into, and this is how he product manages.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

How I PM: Rose Yao, Director of Product for Google Maps Platform

Rose is a Director of Product for Google Maps Platform and this is how she product manages.

Cara Harshman

How I PM

How I PM: David Packles, Senior PM at Peloton Cycle

David is the Senior Product Manager at Peloton Cycle and this is how he product manages.

Cara Harshman