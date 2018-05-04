Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Visit Amplitude.com
Categories
Amplitude

Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity and Inclusion

Team Spotlight: A Look at Amplitude's Sales Development Team

A Q&A with Victoria Reardon, Amplitude's Sales Development Manager.

Samantha Wright

Diversity and Inclusion

How Amplitude’s Learning & Development Stipend Fosters Our Growth Mindset

A look at how three Ampliteers used our employee-wide learning and development stipend.

Meredith Callan

Diversity and Inclusion

Dads, Parental Leave is for You Too!

I just wrapped up my second month of parental leave. In those two months, I enjoyed quality bonding time with my one-year old son and gained a new per...

Adrian Gregory

Diversity and Inclusion

How Tech Can Help Parental Leave be the New Normal

The tech industry is making it a standard to offer paid parental leave programs. Now we need to make it a standard to actually take it.

Lisa Nielsen

Diversity and Inclusion

Culture Spotlight: Building Inclusive Teams with Varun Sharma, Manager of Customer Success

Our first interview in a series on building diverse and inclusive teams.

datamonster

Diversity and Inclusion

Improving Diversity in our Recruiting Pipeline

Here’s what the diversity & inclusion team did over the last quarter to better support our hiring manager team across the company.

Nisha Dwivedi

Diversity and Inclusion

Refocusing Diversity & Inclusion at Amplitude

With 2016 coming to an end, the D&I team has spent some time thinking about how we can evolve in order to be even more effective and results-driven.

Nisha Dwivedi

Diversity and Inclusion

Our Takeaways from Tech Inclusion 2016

To have a truly inclusive culture, the entire company has to buy in.

Nisha Dwivedi