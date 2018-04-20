Visit Amplitude.comAmplitude
Alan Ibrahim

Alan is Amplitude’s Director of Customer Success, where he leads our North American Success team. As Amplitude’s first employee, he built out our Customer Success function from scratch!

Updates

Amplitude Analytics Update: Ant-Man Edition

Two-Event Segmentation, Funnels, <24 Hour Conversion Windows, Store Property Values in Arrays, and User Property Operations.

Team

Customer Success at Amplitude, a Guide for SaaS Companies

Our customers are part of the Amplitude family and their success is the most important factor when measuring our own success.

Updates

Amplitude Update: Black Widow Edition

Learn how Compass (previously dubbed the Growth Discovery Engine) helps you find your product's "a-ha" moments.

Updates

Amplitude Update: Professor X Edition

Updates including: Microscope, funnel conversion window controls, strict funnels, and removing Start Session and End Session events. 

Updates

New in Amplitude: SQL in the Dashboard, Combined Events Segmentation Tab, & Improved Email Reporting

Check out the simplified Events tab UI, a new real-time activity graph, SQL in the dashboard, and improved email report settings.

Inside Amplitude

Release Notes: May 2015

New features in Amplitude as of May 2015.

Updates

New on Amplitude: Faster Queries and Uploading Custom Cohorts

Our talented engineers have spent the last month building a new internal system to handle dashboard queries, resulting in significantly faster dashboa...

Inside Amplitude

New Features: Stickiness, Team Access Controls, Email Alerts, Redshift Playbook

We have some exciting updates this time around! Our new stickiness metric shows you how often users come back to your app.

