Alan Ibrahim
Alan is Amplitude’s Director of Customer Success, where he leads our North American Success team. As Amplitude’s first employee, he built out our Customer Success function from scratch!
Articles by Alan Ibrahim
Updates
Two-Event Segmentation, Funnels, <24 Hour Conversion Windows, Store Property Values in Arrays, and User Property Operations.
Team
Our customers are part of the Amplitude family and their success is the most important factor when measuring our own success.
Updates
Learn how Compass (previously dubbed the Growth Discovery Engine) helps you find your product's "a-ha" moments.
Updates
Updates including: Microscope, funnel conversion window controls, strict funnels, and removing Start Session and End Session events.
Updates
Check out the simplified Events tab UI, a new real-time activity graph, SQL in the dashboard, and improved email report settings.
Inside Amplitude
New features in Amplitude as of May 2015.
Updates
Our talented engineers have spent the last month building a new internal system to handle dashboard queries, resulting in significantly faster dashboa...
Inside Amplitude
We have some exciting updates this time around! Our new stickiness metric shows you how often users come back to your app.
